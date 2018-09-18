Aurobindo Pharma shares gain over 1% on SAHPRA approval for HIV drug

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

Aurobindo Pharma share price gained more than a percent in morning on Tuesday on receiving approval from South African health regulator for latest fixed dose triple combination tablets.

"Company has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for its Dolutegravir, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (DLT) tablets, 50mg/300mg/300mg, the first-line preferred regimen for HIV patients as per latest WHO guidelines," it said in its BSE filing.

Aurobindo is now among the first few companies which has received approval for this product.

"The approval further strengthens Aurobindo's HIV product basket in South Africa, which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients," the company said.

Prior to SAHPRA's approval, Aurobindo has received tentative approval for the drug from US Food and Drug Administration and launched in Sub-Saharan African markets as part of its commitment to bring affordable HIV drugs to millions of patients globally.

At 10:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 796.00, up Rs 6.10, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.