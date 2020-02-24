Aurobindo Pharma share price tanks 18% after USFDA revokes VAI status for Unit 4

Aurobindo Pharma share price fell 18 percent intraday on February 24 as the US health regulator withdrew the 90-day voluntary action indicated (VAI) status given to Unit 4 of the company.

The stock wiped out all its previous week's gains. It was quoting at Rs 509.75, down Rs 89.80, or 14.98 percent, on the BSE at 1024 hours.

In a surprise turn of events, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rescinded the 90-day VAI letter that was issued to Aurobindo's Unit 4 facility on February 19.

"This is probably the first time we have seen any such action from the regulator, and comes as a negative surprise. The action implies that the inspection conducted by the USFDA at Unit IV in November 2019 is still open and under review and will be classified at a later point of time," said Emkay Global, which maintained hold rating on the stock with a target of Rs 530.

Until clarity emerges, the brokerage expects the stock to remain under pressure.

After the VAI letter, the stock had rallied more than 20 percent on February 19, as the market was broadly expecting an adverse classification, given 14 observations on the facility.

Unit-4 is a key facility for Aurobindo and houses its injectable/opthalmic filings (46 pending approvals - 30 percent of overall filings).

Injectables have been a key growth driver for the pharma company over the last couple of years. They contributed almost 18 percent to its US revenues in 9MFY20 and have been growing rapidly (up more than 30 percent YoY in FY19).

"While we are not sure of the exact reasons for the rescindment, it can be a simple case of miscommunication/misinterpretation, among other reasons. At this point, it is unclear by when Unit IV will be reclassified, as the mandatory 90-day period already seems to be over (Inspection ended on November 13, 2019)," Emkay Global said.

While downgrading to sell from hold and retaining price target of Rs 525, Prabhudas Lilladher said it also considered the FDA's withdrawal of VAI for Unit-4 as a negative development for Aurobindo, though production/supply of injectable to the US and ANDA filings would continue in near-term from the plant.

"This is expected to have an impact on the filings of complex injectable and lower volume of exports from Unit-4 due to ongoing remediation works. Given its USP of approvals and launching of a large number of generics, the slower rate of filings from Unit-4 and Unit-7 to impact earnings in the medium term due to high uncertainty over launches key generics from the plants," it said.

The brokerage believes that complete resolution of units - 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11 would be a difficult in near term.

"Being a large API plant, the Unit-11 is key for maintaining lower cost of goods sold (COGS) for many current and future ANDAs of highly genericised molecules. The Unit-4 and Unit-7 are the two largest US contributors in injectable and oral drugs, respectively. Hence, the high uncertainty over three key plants to impact valuation of ARBP till positive outcome from its remediation works are achieved," it said.

The brokerage believes that USFDA may reserve its view on the status of the plant till completion of the ongoing remediation work, guided to be finished by April-May FY21E.

"Nevertheless, FDA may also provisionally offer OAI (Official Action Indicated) for the Unit-4 in near term till satisfactory resolution s achieved, as we noticed similar track record of FDA in granting OAI status/warning letter for Unit-1, 9 and 11 of Aurbindo Pharma," it said.

In FY19, US sales were $1,292 million (46 percent of the total revenue), while injectable business clocked revenue of $213 million (16.5 percent of US revenue), with a high EBITDA margin profile of 50-70 percent. The units 4 and 7 combined contributions was 44 percent to the US revenues and 42 percent of pending ANDAs.

While Unit-4 is the major growth driver of US sales as 80 percent of the US injectable are filed from this facility. With track record since FY15 onwards, FDA generally awarded resolution on an injectable only after 18-24 months (approximately) of remediation work and in few instances it took even five years.

"Unit-4 being an injectable plant, there is a likely possibility of lingering process in achieving complete resolution in FY20E and 21E for injectable unit and this would hinder growth for high margin products in the US," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

