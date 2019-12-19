App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price rallies 3% after Citi sees 89% potential upside

The brokerage also expects further clarity on units VII and IV in coming months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
3. Alembic: Alembic promoters increased have their stake in the company to 63.31 percent from 64.01 in the previous year. The stock has given 10.88 percent return YTD (Image Source: Getty Images)
3. Alembic: Alembic promoters increased have their stake in the company to 63.31 percent from 64.01 in the previous year. The stock has given 10.88 percent return YTD (Image Source: Getty Images)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma climbed 3 percent intraday on December 19 after global brokerage Citi maintained the buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 860.

This implies a whopping 89 percent potential upside from current levels.

"The risk-reward is favourable now and the compliance risk is priced in," said the research firm which expects Sandoz deal to close in the next few months.

Close

The brokerage also expects further clarity on units VII and IV in coming months.

related news

Sandoz Deal completion will be positive while negative outcome on units VII and IV is already priced in, Citi said.

 

The stock gained 9 percent in the last one month. It was quoting Rs 461.60, up Rs 7.60, or 1.67 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.