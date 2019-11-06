App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price falls 5% after Hyderabad units come under USFDA scanner

Aurobindo believes that these observations are related to procedural improvements and none of the observations are related to data integrity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 5 percent intraday on November 6 after the US health regulator issued four observations to the company's Hyderabad units.

The stock fell more than 40 percent in the last one year. It was quoting Rs 451.90, down Rs 21.60, or 4.56 percent on the BSE at 1014 hours IST.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit V, API manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad and Unit VIII, API manufacturing facility at Gaddapotharam, Hyderabad of the company from October 21-28 and October 21-25, respectively.

"At the end of the inspections, we have been issued a 'Form 483' with 4 observations for each facility," the company said in its BSE filing.

Aurobindo believes that these observations are related to procedural improvements and none of the observations are related to data integrity.

The company said it would be responding to USFDA as per the prescribed timelines.

With respect to Unit IV, formulation manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, the inspection is in progress, it added.

The company further informed exchanges that USFDA audit is an activity under the normal course of business in the pharmaceutical industry.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

