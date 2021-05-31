MARKET NEWS

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 | Profit falls 7%, revenue from operations slips 2.5% YoY

Revenue from operations fell 2.5 percent YoY and 5.7 percent QoQ to Rs 6,001.5 crore in the March quarter. Excluding sales from divested Natrol, the revenue from operations increased by 2.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News
May 31, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
Aurobindo Pharma on May 31 reported a 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY21 at Rs 801.6 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

In quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) terms, the pharma company's net profit slumped 72.8 percent from Rs 2,946.5 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue from operations fell 2.5 percent YoY and 5.7 percent QoQ to Rs 6,001.5 crore in the March quarter. Excluding sales from divested Natrol, the revenue from operations increased by 2.1 percent.

EBITDA before forex and other income stood at Rs 1,274.7 crore, which was 5 percent lower YoY and 6.9 percent down QoQ. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 21.2 percent against 21.8 percent YoY and 21.5 percent QoQ.

ARV revenue stood at R 491.2 crore against Rs 381.8 crore, up 28.7 percent YoY. API revenue for the quarter was at Rs 794.3 crore against Rs 755.6 crore in Q4FY20, up 5.1 percent YoY.

The company said it received final approval for nine ANDAs from USFDA, including three injectables during the quarter.

"We are pleased to have ended the fiscal year with steady growth across our key businesses in a dynamic environment affected by the pandemic. We made good progress on our pipeline efforts to focus more on differentiated and complex generic opportunities and reached important milestones in the journey during the year," Managing Director N Govindarajan said.

"We remain committed to ensuring business continuity so that our products reach the patients globally in a timely manner while employee safety and health remain our key priority. We look forward to executing on our key growth pillars and drive profitable growth," he said.
first published: May 31, 2021 01:56 pm

