Aurobindo Pharma gains 2% on USFDA approval for Bivalirudin injection

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained 2.6 percent intraday Monday as company received final approval from USFDA.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Bivalirudin injection, 250 mg/vial.

The approved ANDA is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) product Angiomax Injection of The Medicines Company.

The estimated market size of Bivalirudin injection is USD 101 million for the twelve months ended May 2018, according to IQVIA.

The product will be launched in September 2018.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 9, 2018 to consider and approve, un-audited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 13:24 Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 605.05, up Rs 13.85, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil