Aurobindo Pharma gains 2% on USFDA approval for anti-bacteria injection

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma added 2 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company received USFDA approval for Ertapenem injection.

The company has received final approval from the USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) to manufacture and market Ertapenem injection 1 g/vial.

Ertapenem injection is a generic equivalent of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Invanz injection.

The product will be launched in July 2018.

Ertapenem injection is used for the treatment of moderate to severe infections caused by susceptible bacteria. Also indicated in adults for the prophylaxis of surgical site infection following elective colorectal surgery.

This ANDA is approved out of Auronext Pharma’s (wholly owned subsidiary) formulation facility in Bhiwadi, India used for manufacturing penem injectable products.

The company now has a total of 371 ANDA approvals (338 Final approvals including 17 from Aurolife Pharma LLC and 33 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 09:16 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 618.20, up Rs 10.50, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil