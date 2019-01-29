Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Strides Pharma, Wockhardt to get astrological support: Satish Gupta

Weekly planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Scorpio. Mars in Pisces, Lord Jupiter and Venus in Scorpio, Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu , Sun and Mercury in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Pisces.

RAHUKAL TIME: -15:00 – 16:30

Following sectors will be getting astrological support:

Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Strides Pharma Science, Divis Labs, Wockhardt, etc.

With commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support and start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 20 years as financial astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilsed properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Upper Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650 percent.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth and super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

