Aurobindo Pharma climbs 4% after launch of anti-parathyroid hormone drug in US

Aurobindo Pharma shares gained 4 percent intraday on July 11 after the drug maker launched Sensipar generic (Cinacalcet) in the US market.

The company "...announced the launch of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets at risk in the US market in accordance with the terms of a settlement agreement with Amgen Inc," the company said in its filing.

The drug is available in 30mg, 60mg and 90mg strengths.

Cinacalcet, which is a generic version of Amgen Inc's Sensipar tablets, had an annual sale of approximately $1,449 million for the twelve months ending May 2019, as per IQVIA data.

The drug is used for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKO) on dialysis.

The stock was quoting at Rs 617.90, up Rs 20.50, or 3.43 percent on the BSE at 1040 hours IST.