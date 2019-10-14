Aurobindo Pharma breaks 2-day losing run; jumps 5%

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed the day with a healthy gain of 4.87 percent at Rs 459.45 on the BSE on October 14, breaking the losing run of the last two consecutive sessions.

The stock opened at Rs 442.20 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 472.15 and 440.55, respectively.

Year to date, the stock is down 37 percent against a 6 percent rise in benchmark Sensex.

From September 2018 to May 2019, the stock has been moving in the range of Rs 700-835. Once the stock breached the lower level of range at Rs 700, it gave a sharp correction of 260 points in the span of five months to reach a five-year low of Rs 435.

"We have seen a lower top lower bottom pattern around that level during the said period. As there is more of selling pressure at the current level we can see further downside from here. At the lower level, the stock has some minor support around Rs 400. Below this, we can see further downside till Rs 350. Above Rs 490, we can see some upside till Rs 550-600 odd levels. From the longer point of view, we can see the stock to bounce sharply and can test Rs 600-700 on the higher side," said Viral Chheda, Senior Analyst at SSJ Finance & Securities.

The stock has been under pressure of late amid reports of receiving observations from USFDA among others.

Recently, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded inspection of the company's manufacturing facility with 7 observations.

USFDA conducted a cGMP inspection at the company's unit 7 manufacturing facility from September 19-27, 2019.

Global financial firm Citi said the nature of observations and compliance-related news flow are likely to remain an overhang.