Aurobindo falls 4% despite acquisition of European firm Apotex, Credit Suisse sees 16% upside

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

Aurobindo Pharma share price declined 4.4 percent intraday Monday despite the company acquired Europe-based firm Apotex for 74 million euro.

The India's second largest drug maker by sales said on July 14 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the generics and OTC businesses of Canadian drug maker Apotex in five European countries for a cash consideration of 74 million euros (Rs 593 crore).

Aurobindo will not assume any debt as part of this transaction. The acquired business had net sales of around 133 million euros in the fiscal ended March 2018.

As part of the deal, Aurobindo will acquire commercial infrastructure including experienced personnel, products, marketing authorisations and dossier licence rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. Aurobindo will also get the manufacturing facility in Leiden, Netherlands as part of the deal.

Closing of the transaction is conditional on the receipt of competition clearances for the transaction by Dutch and Polish authorities, the drug maker said.

"The acquisition is in line with Aurobindo’s strategy to strengthen and grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe," Aurobindo said in a statement.

While maintaining Overweight rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 700 per share, global brokerage house Credit Suisse said the acquisition should be EPS accretive by end of the first year. "We like company’s acquisition of Apotex's EU operations. Given synergies & experience in EU, we expect margins to increase to 10 percent in 2-3 years."

