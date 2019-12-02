App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audit firms may not face a ban for a few partners' mistakes

The move, if implemented, may provide some relief to auditing firms like Price Waterhouse (PW), Deloitte Haskins & Sells and BSR & Associates (part of KPMG)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audit firms may not be banned due to mistakes of a few auditors within the company, reports The Financial Express.

The Company Law Committee has recommended banning only those auditors who have been found guilty and letting off the firm with a hefty fine, the report stated. 


The move, if implemented, may provide some relief to auditing firms like Price Waterhouse (PW), Deloitte Haskins & Sells and BSR & Associates (part of KPMG).


Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.


The committee, led by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, has suggested strict action if the firms have obstructed justice, the report stated.


The panel will have to discuss the proposal with various financial sector regulators, especially the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the article quotes a source as saying.


Such a move will require amendments to the Companies Act and the Chartered Accountants Act, the report said.


Deloitte Haskins and BSR & Associates have come under the scrutiny over alleged lapses in the audit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). The Bombay High Court recently granted the two firms interim relief against 'coercive action' after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) sought a ban of these audit firms.

SEBI had banned PW in January last year over its alleged role in the Satyam scam. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) overturned SEBI’s order in October, which the market regulator has challenged.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #markets #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.