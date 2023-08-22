AU Small Finance Bank well placed to sustain healthy growth rate: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

Systemic growth is likely to remain strong and the bank is well-positioned to sustain a healthy growth rate of 25-30 percent over the next few years, said AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Agarwal.

Besides concentrating on its core portfolio, AU Small Finance Bank is weighing geographical diversification. The lender will look to strengthen its position in various states and increase its market share from 0.4 percent now, said Agarwal at the 19th Annual Global Investor Conference, organised by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The bank it is confident that expanding its book further should not pose difficulties due to its robust foundation with over 41 lakh customers and operations in 21 states and three Union Territories, heightened emphasis on technology, and a solid underlying demand in a market with significant untapped potential.

AU Small Finance Bank is aiming to widen its range of services, giving priority to home loans as the main catalyst. It's also aiming to grow other product categories such as gold, credit cards, and consumer durables. The bank continues to focus on strengthening its core portfolio, which is vehicle and MSME loans, where long-term growth has been steady at around 20 percent compounded annually.

Analysts have acknowledged the bank's attempts to broaden its sources of deposits using different channels, however, these actions might limit the growth of return ratios until operational efficiency gains momentum, they added.

The bank's asset quality has remained strong in recent years, with risks decreasing steadily because most of its loans, around 91 percent, are secured, and AU Small Finance Bank focuses on lending in this way.

Despite recording a 44 percent on-year growth in net profit, the lender's asset quality deteriorated in the quarter ended June. Gross non-performing assets for the lender increased to 1.76 percent in Q1, up from 1.66 percent in the preceding quarter. Net NPA too moved higher to 0.55 percent from 0.42 percent in the previous quarter.

At 11:22am, shares of the lender were trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 725.40 on the BSE.