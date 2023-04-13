AU Small Finance Bank rallies 10% as RBI clears extension to Sanjay Agarwal

AU Small

AU Small Finance Bank rallied 10 percent after 33.5 lakh shares of the company, or 0.5 percent equity, worth Rs 213 crore change hands at an average price of Rs 635 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley expects the lender to report strong growth and high profitability going ahead.

The stock traded at Rs 638.15 at 9:42am on April 13 after Morgan Stanley maintained its 'overweight' stand on the stock and the Reserve Bank gave an extension to the current MD and CEO.

As Sanjay Agarwal retains the corner office for three more years, analysts believe, the bank will regain stability and with the interest rate cycle peaking Morgan Stanley anticipates the stock to stop de-rating. On the back of robust earnings, Morgan Stanley anticipates strong re-rating over the next few years.

AU Small Finance Bank stock has given a negative return of 9.62 percent return over the last one year, whereas the Nifty Bank delivered 10 percent returns during the same period.

The midcap bank stock has a market capitalisation of Rs 38,701 crore. Foreign institutions hold 39.58 percent of it, followed by promoters holding 25.55 percent, domestic investors 20.67 percent, and the public 14.2 percent, according to the most recent shareholding data.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.