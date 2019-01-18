AU Small Finance Bank falls 4% despite 21% growth in Q3 profit, NII

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell over 4 percent on Friday morning as investors reacted to the December quarter performance.

The lender reported a growth of 21 percent in its profit for Q3 at Rs 95.3 crore. The net interest income jumped 39 percent to Rs 348 crore.

However, margins were under pressure and investors are likely to have reacted to that.

At 09:38 hrs AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 628.10, down Rs 26.05, or 3.98 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 640.00 and an intraday low of Rs 626.65.