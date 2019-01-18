App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Finance Bank falls 4% despite 21% growth in Q3 profit, NII

The lender reported a growth of 21 percent in its profit for Q3 at Rs 95.3 crore. The net interest income jumped 39 percent to Rs 348 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell over 4 percent on Friday morning as investors reacted to the December quarter performance.

However, margins were under pressure and investors are likely to have reacted to that.

Profit rises 20.8 percent to Rs 95.3 crore versus Rs 79 crore; net interest income jumps 38.9 percent to Rs 348 crore versus Rs 250.4 crore YoY.

At 09:38 hrs AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 628.10, down Rs 26.05, or 3.98 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 640.00 and an intraday low of Rs 626.65.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:41 am

tags #AU Small Finance #Buzzing Stocks

