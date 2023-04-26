 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AU Small Finance Bank trades lower after Q4 result

Shivam Shukla
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank posted its highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in the March quarter, up 23 percent from the year-ago period. Its net profit for FY23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 percent from the previous year

AU Small Finance Bank was trading 3.5 percent lower on April 26 morning even though the lender posted its highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in the March quarter of FY23, up 23 percent from the year-ago period. The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 9.45 am, the stock was trading 3.14 percent down at Rs 639 on the National Stock Exchange. The Jaipur-based bank's net profit for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 percent from the previous year, the lender said on April 25.

Its asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.66 percent in the quarter against 1.98 percent in the March quarter of FY22. Net NPA stood at 0.42 percent of net advances in March 2023 against 0.50 percent in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest margin for 2022-23 was maintained at 6.1 percent (including assigned/securitised book). Its balance sheet grew 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 90,216 crore and deposits grew 32 percent to Rs 69,365 crore.