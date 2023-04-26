AU Small Finance Bank trades lower after Q4 result

AU Small Finance Bank was trading 3.5 percent lower on April 26 morning even though the lender posted its highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in the March quarter of FY23, up 23 percent from the year-ago period. The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 9.45 am, the stock was trading 3.14 percent down at Rs 639 on the National Stock Exchange. The Jaipur-based bank's net profit for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 percent from the previous year, the lender said on April 25.

Its asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.66 percent in the quarter against 1.98 percent in the March quarter of FY22. Net NPA stood at 0.42 percent of net advances in March 2023 against 0.50 percent in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest margin for 2022-23 was maintained at 6.1 percent (including assigned/securitised book). Its balance sheet grew 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 90,216 crore and deposits grew 32 percent to Rs 69,365 crore.

"Amidst a difficult market, we have managed to grow our deposit book while keeping our CASA ratio stable and making our deposits more granular and retail. Our asset quality has also improved further this year with net NPA coming down to 0.4 percent," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank. The bank's total capital adequacy stood at a healthy 23.6 percent as against the minimum requirement of 15 percent, of which tier-I capital stood at 21.8 percent as against the required 7.5 percent.

India to work together with other countries to address energy, food security challenges: EAM Jaishan... The board of directors recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share (10 percent of face value) for the year ended March 2023. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. ​

Shivam Shukla