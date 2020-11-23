AU SFB offloads Rs 530 crore worth stake in AAVAS Financiers, Gemasia sells Rs 54 crore shares in PVR

AU Small Finance Bank, on November 23, sold 4.46 percent equity stake in AAVAS Financiers (formerly known as Au Housing Finance) via open market transaction.

AU Small Finance Bank sold 35 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,515.16 per share on BSE, showed the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake sale was worth Rs 530.3 crore. AU SFB had owned 4.57 percent stake in AAVAS as of September 2020.

However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 9 lakh shares in AAVAS Financiers at Rs 1,515 per share and SBI Life Insurance Company acquired 6.6 lakh equity shares at the same price.

Among other deals, Vedanta Resources Private Ltd sold 2,79,481 equity shares in Adhunik Industries at Rs 15.31 per share on the NSE.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired 7,44,279 equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 643.9 per share, whereas CMDB II sold 9 lakh equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 644 per share.

Gemasia bought 4.25 lakh equity shares in multiplex chain PVR at Rs 1,265.67 per share on the NSE. The deal was worth Rs 53.79 crore.

Alena Private Limited sold 14,74,453 equity shares in Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 292.67 per share on the NSE, while Maven India Fund offloaded 2,51,831 equity shares in Veto Switchgears Cable at Rs 71.2 per share on the NSE.