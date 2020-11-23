PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU SFB offloads Rs 530 crore worth stake in AAVAS Financiers, Gemasia sells Rs 54 crore shares in PVR

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 9 lakh shares in AAVAS Financiers at Rs 1,515 per share and SBI Life Insurance Company acquired 6.6 lakh equity shares at the same price.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AU Small Finance Bank, on November 23, sold 4.46 percent equity stake in AAVAS Financiers (formerly known as Au Housing Finance) via open market transaction.

AU Small Finance Bank sold 35 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,515.16 per share on BSE, showed the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake sale was worth Rs 530.3 crore. AU SFB had owned 4.57 percent stake in AAVAS as of September 2020.

Close

However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 9 lakh shares in AAVAS Financiers at Rs 1,515 per share and SBI Life Insurance Company acquired 6.6 lakh equity shares at the same price.

related news

Among other deals, Vedanta Resources Private Ltd sold 2,79,481 equity shares in Adhunik Industries at Rs 15.31 per share on the NSE.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired 7,44,279 equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 643.9 per share, whereas CMDB II sold 9 lakh equity shares in Matrimony.Com at Rs 644 per share.

Gemasia bought 4.25 lakh equity shares in multiplex chain PVR at Rs 1,265.67 per share on the NSE. The deal was worth Rs 53.79 crore.

Image1023112020

Alena Private Limited sold 14,74,453 equity shares in Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 292.67 per share on the NSE, while Maven India Fund offloaded 2,51,831 equity shares in Veto Switchgears Cable at Rs 71.2 per share on the NSE.

Axis Trustee Services Ltd sold 28,62,798 equity shares in Reliance Infrastructure at Rs 20.59 per share on the NSE.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #AU Small Finance Bank #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Matrimony.com #PVR #Reliance Infrastructure #SBI Life Insurance #Ujjivan Financial Services #Vedanta Resources Private Ltd

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.