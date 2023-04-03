 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Atul Auto zooms 12% on sharp surge in March, FY23 sales

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

The firm reported a 114.56 percent increase in its sales for March at 3,154 units from 1,470 in the year-ago period. In FY23, the three-wheeler manufacturer's sales climbed 59 percent to 25,549 units from the previous year

marke

Shares of Atul Auto Ltd jumped 12.5 percent in the morning trade on April 3 after the three-wheeler manufacturer reported a sharp surge in total monthly sales.

At 10.40 am, the stock was trading at Rs 346 on BSE, up 11 percent from its previous close even as the benchmark Sensex was up 0.01 percent at 58,988 points. This year, Atul Auto has gained 24 percent.

The firm reported a 114.56 percent increase in sales in March to 3,154 units from 1,470 in the year-ago period. For fiscal year 2022-23, the firm's sales climbed 59 percent to 2,5549 vehicles from 16,061 units in the previous year.

The firm informed exchanges that veteran investor and Atul Auto director Vijay Kedia raised stake in the company to 8.4 percent. Kedia converted warrants that were issued to him at Rs 198 a share in October 2022, raising his holding by 7.05 percentage points from the 1.35 percent held through Kedia Securities.