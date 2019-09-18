Attack on Saudi oilfields deteriorates sentiment on Rupee; short term correction can end at 72-72.1/$

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Fundamental triggers do not seem to be supporting the Rupee. The September 14 drone attack on Saudi oilfields has posed a major threat to the global crude oil production.

To add to the worries military spokesperson Yahya Sarea informed media of possibility of further attacks, adding that Saturday's attack was one of the biggest operations carried out by Houthi forces inside Saudi Arabia.

After this attack, 50 percent of Saudi's oil production has been temporally shut down, which is around 5.7 million barrels per day and 5 percent of world's total daily production. However, the local media is reporting that refineries are trying to cope with the situation and around 2 million barrels of production will likely to be restored soon.

Last week, the Chinese Yuan appreciated against the US Dollar. Although, considering the current situation, it would not appreciate the Rupee but may provide the cushion against any steep fall if 2 million barrels production restores soon. That's why we believe that fall in INR is likely to be capped at 71.7 and 72.1 levels.

As expected the USD/INR has gone through mild correction in the week gone by. The currency pair was trading in the overbought zone for past few days and we have been maintaining the sideways to mildly negative stance. The prices were trading far above from its short term moving averages and need to settle down for the fresh and stable move.

USD/INR DAILY

For the current week in INR, traders can expect this short term correction is about to end at 72-72.1. There is a formation of “Doji” candlestick pattern after two consecutive red candles. The pattern has played its part and we have witnessed a sharp bounce back from the lower levels. Indecisive candle was giving the sense that bears were reluctant to take the fall forward and the drone attack news was somewhere discounted in price.

Although bulls might take the charge once again but shooting star formation on weekly chart followed by red candle suggesting that traders should not expect any major move on an upside. The first hurdle for the bulls will be the 71.7 and 72.10 a dollar.

Putting the fundamentals and the technical triggers into perspective we believe that major move on the back of event has already taken place and traders should not expect any major move on an upside in a very near term.

Although the upside of the currency pair is questionable but the overall structure is providing strong indication that the base has formed at 71 level. So, for the current week traders can go short in 71PE @ 0.06 of weekly contract to gain the premium.

Note:- Above premium value as on 16/09/2019 closing prices.