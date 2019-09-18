App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Attack on Saudi oilfields deteriorates sentiment on Rupee; short term correction can end at 72-72.1/$

Although bulls might take the charge once again but shooting star formation on weekly chart followed by red candle suggesting that traders should not expect any major move on an upside.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Fundamental triggers do not seem to be supporting the Rupee. The September 14 drone attack on Saudi oilfields has posed a major threat to the global crude oil production.

To add to the worries military spokesperson Yahya Sarea informed media of possibility of further attacks, adding that Saturday's attack was one of the biggest operations carried out by Houthi forces inside Saudi Arabia.

Close

After this attack, 50 percent of Saudi's oil production has been temporally shut down, which is around 5.7 million barrels per day and 5 percent of world's total daily production. However, the local media is reporting that refineries are trying to cope with the situation and around 2 million barrels of production will likely to be restored soon.

related news

Last week, the Chinese Yuan appreciated against the US Dollar. Although, considering the current situation, it would not appreciate the Rupee but may provide the cushion against any steep fall if 2 million barrels production restores soon. That's why we believe that fall in INR is likely to be capped at 71.7 and 72.1 levels.

As expected the USD/INR has gone through mild correction in the week gone by. The currency pair was trading in the overbought zone for past few days and we have been maintaining the sideways to mildly negative stance. The prices were trading far above from its short term moving averages and need to settle down for the fresh and stable move.

Image21692019USD/INR DAILY

For the current week in INR, traders can expect this short term correction is about to end at 72-72.1. There is a formation of “Doji” candlestick pattern after two consecutive red candles. The pattern has played its part and we have witnessed a sharp bounce back from the lower levels. Indecisive candle was giving the sense that bears were reluctant to take the fall forward and the drone attack news was somewhere discounted in price.

Although bulls might take the charge once again but shooting star formation on weekly chart followed by red candle suggesting that traders should not expect any major move on an upside. The first hurdle for the bulls will be the 71.7 and 72.10 a dollar.

Putting the fundamentals and the technical triggers into perspective we believe that major move on the back of event has already taken place and traders should not expect any major move on an upside in a very near term.

Although the upside of the currency pair is questionable but the overall structure is providing strong indication that the base has formed at 71 level. So, for the current week traders can go short in 71PE @ 0.06 of weekly contract to gain the premium.

Note:- Above premium value as on 16/09/2019 closing prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Expert Columns #Rupee

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.