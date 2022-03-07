At India’s largest traders' meet, murmurs of 'equity winter'

The mayhem on Dalal Street permeated one of the biggest congregations of some of the richest and high-profile equity traders in India nearly 600 km away.

The traders at Espresso Traders Carnival 2022, in its second day on March 7, are not as bullish about the market as they were even three months ago. Some felt that the market, at more than a seven-month low, had some more ground to give.

“Market is in for a long consolidation after this selloff, don’t expect the market to go anywhere for next 6-12 months,” said a Delhi-based trader, who didn’t wish to be identified.

The uber bears among the more than 200 traders gathered in Goa for the five-day event foresee a downside of up to 15 percent from the current levels.

A more moderate consensus is of an “equity winter” setting in early for India’s stock market.

The benchmark indices have fallen more than 14 percent from their record highs of October 2021. But look closely and the pain is greater, with NSE-listed stocks down more than 29 percent on average from their recent highs.

A perfect storm of global central banks pulling the comfort rug of liquidity, the Russia-Ukraine war and crude at more than $125 a barrel have jolted investors out of their sweet spot of consistent returns of the past two years.

Christopher Wood, Global Equity Strategist for Jefferies, summarised the current dynamic aptly in his latest Greed & fear report.

“Stagflation appears to be ever more a reality while the world is now looking at the potential for the worst nuclear crisis since the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 and the subsequent Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962,” he wrote.

Market participants at the Espresso Traders Carnival make light of a potential nuclear crisis and the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine but underneath a sense of uncertainty lurked, something that many of the first-timers at the event are not accustomed to in the COVID-19 bull market.

The India VIX, the fear gauge, has risen more than 75 percent since the turn of the year, as rich equity valuations and a muddled macroeconomic environment pushed investors to drastically cut back on their optimism.

That said, a minority among the participants with a long-term view are rubbing their hands at the prospect of buying on the cheap.

“I am going to invest from the third week of March. I am sitting on 60 percent cash but given this (correction), I will even take leverage to invest,” said a quantitative analysis-based trader participating at the conference.

