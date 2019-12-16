Astron Paper share price up 5% on partnership agreement with Chinese firm

The tie-up with Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management, better known as ABC Paper, will be for three years.
Astron Paper & Board Mill share price rallied 5 percent intraday on December 16 after the company entered into a strategic partnership with China’s Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management Co Ltd (ABC Paper).
"The ABC Paper will transfer technical knowledge and experience for upgrade of plant," the company said in a BSE filing. The Chinese company will assist in exports to China, it added.
This agreement will be for three years, until December 31, 2022.
ABC Paper is the trademark and brand name of Shandong Zhonghui Supply Chain Management.The stock was quoting at Rs 39.05, up Rs 0.75, or 1.96 percent, on the BSE at 1416 hours.