Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Aster DM shares climb 4% as HSBC sees 64% potential upside

HSBC maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 205, implying 64 percent potential upside from current levels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aster DM Healthcare shares rallied 4 percent intraday on July 3 after global investment firm HSBC said the stock trades at a steep discount to global emerging markets' (GEM) peers.

"Company trades at over 40 percent discount to GEM peers despite a strong profile. We maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 205, implying 64 percent potential upside from current levels," the brokerage said.

Its presence across segments supported revenue and margin gains in the Middle East, and growing presence in large cities should support margin in India, HSBC added.

The brokerage said both Middle East & Indian Operations are moving ahead as planned.

The stock was quoting at Rs 128.10, up Rs 3.10, or 2.48 percent on the BSE at 1027 hours IST.

Aster DM Healthcare covers the full spectrum of healthcare services. An expansive portfolio includes hospitals, clinic, diagnostic centre and retail pharmacies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 11:03 am

