Aster DM Healthcare rallies 7% after ICRA upgrades credit rating

Aster DM Healthcare shares gained 7 percent intraday on June 17 after ICRA revised rating for the company's total credit facility of Rs 168 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 143.10, up Rs 8.90, or 6.63 percent on the BSE at 1148 hours IST.

ICRA informed the company that it has upgraded the credit rating of long-term bank facilities from BBB+ (Positive) to A- (Stable).