you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare rallies 7% after ICRA upgrades credit rating

ICRA informed company that it has upgraded the credit rating of long-term bank facilities from BBB+ (Positive) to A- (Stable)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aster DM Healthcare shares gained 7 percent intraday on June 17 after ICRA revised rating for the company's total credit facility of Rs 168 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 143.10, up Rs 8.90, or 6.63 percent on the BSE at 1148 hours IST.

ICRA informed the company that it has upgraded the credit rating of long-term bank facilities from BBB+ (Positive) to A- (Stable).

The rating agency reaffirmed credit rating of A2+ for short-term facilities of the healthcare provider.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buzzing Stocks

