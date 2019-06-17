Aster DM Healthcare rallies 7% after ICRA upgrades credit rating

ICRA informed company that it has upgraded the credit rating of long-term bank facilities from BBB+ (Positive) to A- (Stable)
Aster DM Healthcare shares gained 7 percent intraday on June 17 after ICRA revised rating for the company's total credit facility of Rs 168 crore.
The stock was trading at Rs 143.10, up Rs 8.90, or 6.63 percent on the BSE at 1148 hours IST.
The rating agency reaffirmed credit rating of A2+ for short-term facilities of the healthcare provider.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:04 pm