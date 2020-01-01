Aster DM Healthcare gains 2% on agreement with an Abu Dhabi firm

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare climbed over 2 percent in early trade on BSE on January 1, a day after the company said it had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC.

"...the Company through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% percent stake in Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC, Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2019, which will be EPS accretive," the company said in a BSE filing.

The cost of acquisition is estimated to be the amount of AED 105 million while the actual amount is subject to change, basis financial performance of the target entity.

The agreement needs approval from the Department of Economic Development & Department of Health of Abu Dhabi to come into reality.

The acquisition of the entity shall result in enhancing Aster DM Healthcare’s presence in the Abu Dhabi market. The entity’s business falls under the main line of business (healthcare services) of Aster DM Healthcare Limited.