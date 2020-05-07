Aster DM Healthcare gains 10% as arm starts COVID-19 RT-PCR confirmatory test service

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare rallied 10 percent intraday on May 7 as its subsidiary started providing RT-PCR confirmatory test service for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Diagnostics subsidiary Aster Clinical Lab LLP has set up its pathology reference laboratory at Bengaluru.

The laboratory is fully equipped with advanced instruments to serve routine & specialized investigation e.g. biochemistry, haematology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, digital histopathology etc, company said in its BSE filing.

"It has a state of the art molecular diagnostics department with accreditation from NABL and approval from ICMR, to start full-fledged testing of COVID-19 RT-PCR confirmatory test," it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The stock gained nearly 20 percent in last one-and-half-month period. It was quoting at Rs 97.75, up 2.89 percent on the BSE at 1509 hours IST.