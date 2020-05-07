App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare gains 10% as arm starts COVID-19 RT-PCR confirmatory test service

Diagnostics subsidiary Aster Clinical Lab LLP has set up its pathology reference laboratory at Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare rallied 10 percent intraday on May 7 as its subsidiary started providing RT-PCR confirmatory test service for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

The laboratory is fully equipped with advanced instruments to serve routine & specialized investigation e.g. biochemistry, haematology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, digital histopathology etc, company said in its BSE filing.

"It has a state of the art molecular diagnostics department with accreditation from NABL and approval from ICMR, to start full-fledged testing of COVID-19 RT-PCR confirmatory test," it added.

The stock gained nearly 20 percent in last one-and-half-month period. It was quoting at Rs 97.75, up 2.89 percent on the BSE at 1509 hours IST.

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buzzing Stocks

