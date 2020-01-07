App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare at 16-month high ahead of board meeting for share buyback

In the last three months, Aster DM Healthcare has surged 47 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Aster DM Healthcare rallied 4.7 percent in the morning trade on January 7 ahead of a board meeting to consider share buyback.

The stock touched a 16-month high of Rs 173.40 on the BSE. It was up 3.23 percent at Rs 171 at the time of publishing this copy. In last three months, the stock has surged 47 percent.

The healthcare services provider on January 6 said the board will consider a proposal to buyback its equity shares at a meeting scheduled for January 9.

Close
The company, through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, had in December entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC, Abu Dhabi, which will be EPS accretive.

The company, through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, had in December entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC, Abu Dhabi, which will be EPS accretive.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buzzing Stocks

