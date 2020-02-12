Aster DM Health share price surges 7%, hits 52-week high on robust Q3 result

Share price of health care provider Aster DM Healthcare surged over 7 percent intraday on February 12 after the company reported a 33.77 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.43 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 113.20 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,321.66 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,150.10 crore for the same period year-ago.

The stock price has already surged over 46 percent in the last 6 months and was quoting at Rs 177.6, up Rs 10.40, or 6.22 percent at 11:14 hrs.

It touched a new 52-week high of Rs 180.50.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 12.52 times and was trading with volumes of 50,896 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,218 shares, an increase of 1,481.80 percent.