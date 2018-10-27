Asset allocation: 5 ways to reconstruct your portfolio to create wealth

Rahul Jain

The goal of each investor is to create a wealth-generating portfolio. To achieve this, the investor invests in a range of different assets. Given the uncertainties in the markets, putting too many eggs into one basket or one asset class is risky.

To offset such risk, it is necessary to create a balanced portfolio. A balanced portfolio restricts the overall risk on the portfolio while meeting the optimum return requirements.

High-risk assets Equities | Equity mutual funds | Equity Linked Savings Scheme | Derivatives | Commodities | Currencies Moderate risk assets Corporate bonds | Government securities | Money market instruments Low-risk assets Term deposits | Corporate fixed deposits | Small savings such as NSC, KVP | Cash and bank deposits

There are different types of assets that an investor can invest in. Take a look.

The asset allocation into different categories of assets depends on the investor's risk appetite. There are five different risk appetites, each calling for a different asset allocation.

1. Extremely Aggressive:

An extremely aggressive investor can tolerate a very high level of risk. The main purpose of investment for such investors is to appreciate the capital invested over a period of time. The returns on these portfolios can swing with the market momentum.

Asset allocation: 85-100 percent in equities, particularly in mid-cap or small-cap stocks. The investor may also invest in derivatives or currency markets. The remaining 0-15 percent of the portfolio can consist of low-risk assets.

2. Aggressive:

An aggressive investor looks to make a majority of his gains through capital appreciation. The investor may also trade in the derivatives market. However, to balance the risk of investing in the highly risky small-cap or mid-cap stocks, a small amount is compulsorily invested in moderate to low risk, income-bearing investments. This way, the portfolio earns income and also appreciates capital.

Asset allocation: 70 percent investment in equity, with majority invested in mid-cap or small-cap stocks. Part of equity investment can be in stable large caps. 20 percent in debt instruments or mutual funds, and the remaining 10 percent in low-risk but fixed income generating assets.

3. Moderately aggressive:

This type of investor is looking to balance aggressive growth in equities along with the stable income generation of low-risk or fixed income securities.

The equity component of such portfolios is majorly invested in stable blue-chip companies that show assured yet slow growth. A small portion is invested in high-risk stocks. The portfolio invests a large component of assets in debt instruments and fixed income instruments.

Asset allocation: 50-60 percent in equities, 30-40 percent in debt instruments, 10 percent in fixed income instruments.

4. Moderately conservative:

These investors want a majority of their income to come from stable instruments that provide assured growth. The moderate risk and low-risk assets dominate this portfolio. Investment in equities is in proven blue-chip companies that provide stable capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Asset allocation: 50-60 percent in debt and fixed income instruments, 30-40 percent in low-risk equities, 10 percent in cash and bank deposits.

5. Conservative:

A conservative investor would stick to blue-chip companies for capital appreciation and proven dividend yields. The investment in fixed income low-risk assets would dominate the portfolio to bring assured income at fixed intervals.

Asset allocation: 60-70 percent in low-risk fixed income securities, 20-30 percent in moderately risky debt instruments, 10 percent in blue-chip equities for dividend yields.

The allocation of funds into these different assets solely depends on the investor’s risk appetite. An important part to be considered is the most high risk and moderate risk investments are also liquid investments. Exiting from equities or derivatives is easy. Liquidating a debt mutual fund or a money market instrument is convenient. However, the low-risk assets tie down the investor’s capital till maturity in exchange for providing a stable and assured return.

The best way to ensure the portfolio is balanced and growth is optimized is to evaluate the risk appetite based on market conditions and life goals. If there is an immediate requirement for cash, funds can be allocated to stable debt mutual funds that provide liquidity and stable returns.

When there is a medium to long-term investment horizon, the asset allocation can bend towards equities that provide proven returns over a longer term.

By frequent evaluations of the portfolio and investment goals, investments can be reallocated to ensure the portfolio and the growth is in alignment with the investor’s objectives.

This way, the risk on the portfolio remains within acceptable limits, and the investor earns consistent returns over a period.

: The author is Head – Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.