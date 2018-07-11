ASM Technologies gains 3% on signing LLP agreement to invest in RV Forms

Shares of ASM Technologies gained 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as company signed agreement for investment in RV Forms.

The company has signed the LLP agreement and related documents pertaining to the investment of 70 percent in RV Forms & Gears LLP, a Chennai based firm.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.90 and 52-week low Rs 90 on 25 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.52 percent below its 52-week high and 20 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:04 hrs ASM Technologies was quoting at Rs 108, up Rs 3.50, or 3.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil