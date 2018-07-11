App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ASM Technologies gains 3% on signing LLP agreement to invest in RV Forms

The company has signed the LLP agreement and related documents pertaining to the investment of 70 percent in RV Forms & Gears LLP, a Chennai based firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of ASM Technologies gained 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as company signed agreement for investment in RV Forms.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.90 and 52-week low Rs 90 on 25 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.52 percent below its 52-week high and 20 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:04 hrs ASM Technologies was quoting at Rs 108, up Rs 3.50, or 3.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 11:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

