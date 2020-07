Ask Moneycontrol: Experts answer reader queries on IOC, ONGC and other stocks

Bears dominated D-Street in the first six months of 2020 but going by experts’ commentary, bulls could set the trend for the second half of the year. Largecaps, which topped the charts in 2019, saw muted gains in 2020 while small & midcaps outperformed relatively. Close Most global institutions paint a very grim macro picture for India for the next 6-12 months, but experts feel that the time is right to pick the right stocks and then sit tight. related news Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says biggest opportunities are in the most un-favoured stocks

Strategy for H2 2020: Look for leaders in every small or big sector, says Ashutosh Bhargava

Unprecedented global liquidity is something which is fuelling the rally in equity markets across the globe even as fundamental of the Indian economy and earnings projections tell a different story. Stock selection remains to be the key at this point in time. A quality stock bought at attractive valuations will turn out to be a wealth creator when the tide reverses, suggest experts. Here are answers to a few queries that were asked on Facebook by viewers of our chat show with Kayezad Adajania, Editor – Personal Finance, Moneycontrol. The answers/advises on the queries comes from Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Q) Paresh Dave: I have purchased IOC's 2,500 shares @Rs 100. What is the outlook?



Vishal Wagh: Vishal Wagh: IOC is in consolidation zone between Rs 82 and Rs 90. One needs to follow a stop loss of Rs 82. If the stock rallies or closes above Rs 90, then the rally could extend towards Rs 98-102 levels.