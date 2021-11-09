MARKET NEWS

Asifma welcomes bourses' decision to shift to T+1 settlement cycle in phased manner

On Monday, the two stock exchanges –BSE and NSE– and their clearing corporations as well as depositories announced that they will coordinate on the move to T+1 settlement in a phased manner starting from February 25, 2022. T+1 (trade plus one) means that market trade-related settlements will need to be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Asifma) on Tuesday said Indian bourses' decision to move to T+1 settlement cycle in a phased manner will give more time to FPIs to come up with solutions for meeting the shortened settlement system without triggering pre-funding by global investors.

Currently, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2). Welcoming the decision, Asifma said the announcement is a good news for the association for several reasons.

Currently, trades on the Indian stock exchanges are settled in two working days after the transaction is done (T+2). Welcoming the decision, Asifma said the announcement is a good news for the association for several reasons.

It said the two stock exchanges are acting in concert, avoiding any fragmentation of the market which it had feared.

Besides, the start date has been pushed back by two months and will apply initially to only 100 stocks that have the lowest average daily market capitalization (i.e.most illiquid).

"Since 500 stocks based on the next lowest market capitalization will be added to T+1 settlement each month thereafter, most FPIs will not be impacted until August, September or October 2022 when the stocks that they tend to trade in will move to T+1 settlement," Asifma said in a statement.

"This leaves more time for market participants, from FPIs(foreign portfolio investors) to their custodians and brokers, and the stock exchanges and regulators to come up with solutions to meet the shortened T+1 settlement cycle without triggering pre-funding by investors that are based in the U.S. and Europe which are 10-15 hours behind India time," it added.

Earlier, Asifma had expressed concerns over shifting to the T+1 settlement system. It had said the move would make India a pre-funding market.

Also, Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi), a grouping of over 900 stockbrokers across the country, had raised concerns on issues related to the implementation of the T+1 settlement system.

In September, markets regulator Sebi permitted stock exchanges to introduce T+1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022 on any of the securities available in the equity segment.
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:43 pm

