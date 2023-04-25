 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks waver, dollar softens as investors weigh earnings, data

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7% by 0220 GMT. Hong Kong's benchmark edged down 1.2%, while mainland stocks lost 0.7%.

Stocks fell broadly, while the U.S. dollar also weakened early on Tuesday, as investors weigh corporate earnings and economic growth outlooks in a busy week.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand are shut for a holiday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.5%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis lost 0.2%.