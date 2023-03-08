 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks tumble after hawkish Jerome Powell comments

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data, Powell said on the first day of his semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony before Congress.

Asian Markets

Asian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, while the dollar advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility of the U.S. central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

The hawkish comments from Powell sent U.S. stocks sharply lower, with the risk-off mood continuing in Asian trade. [.N]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.45% lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.70%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.10%.