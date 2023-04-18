 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian stocks trim losses as China beats GDP forecasts

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, a smaller decline than the 0.4% fall earlier in the session.

Asian stocks trim losses as China beats GDP forecasts

Asia's shares pared losses on Tuesday as China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected recovery from punishing pandemic lockdowns last year that led to a major slowdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, a smaller decline than the 0.4% fall earlier in the session.

China's economy grew 4.5% year on year for the first quarter which eclipsed the expectations of most economists.

The currencies of Australia and New Zealand, whose exports are reliant on Chinese demand, both popped higher after the GDP data.