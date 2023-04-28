 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks surge ahead of BoJ policy decision

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.94% higher but remained on course to end the month 1.4% lower. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.51% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.33%.

Asian stocks rallied on Friday as strong corporate earnings helped lift sentiment even as worries over economic weakness lingered, while investors were also waiting on a policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday thanks to upbeat results from bellwether tech firms, with Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc soaring after reporting results.

China shares eased, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.5% higher. Geopolitical tensions along with worries over the global economic outlook have crimped investor sentiment in recent weeks.