Asian stocks subdued ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.17% lower in choppy trading. Japan's Nikkei was 0.49% higher, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.65%.

Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank's next meeting.

China shares were mixed at the open, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.02%. Data on Tuesday showed China's consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021.

After Friday's jobs report showed a resilient U.S. labour market, emboldening bets of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting in May, investor attention is firmly on the March inflation report due later in the day.