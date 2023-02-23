 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks struggle to make headway as rate rises loom

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched its lowest since Jan. 6 in early trade. It ground 0.5% higher as the morning wore on. Nasdaq futures rose 0.9% after a revenue beat at chip designer Nvidia sent its shares up 9% after-hours.

Asian markets

Asian stock markets were pinned near seven-week lows on Thursday while the dollar stood at multi-week peaks, as a run of strong economic data had investors worrying interest rates will need to keep rising and stay high to put the brakes on inflation.

Oil nursed sharp overnight losses, and Brent crude futures clung to support around $80 a barrel on Thursday. [O/R]

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday.