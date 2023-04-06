 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

Investors were inclined to take money off the table after recent strong gains, and with many global markets off on Good Friday, when potentially pivotal U.S. monthly payrolls data is due.

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures sank on Thursday while bonds and the safe-haven U.S. dollar and Japanese yen were bid as mounting evidence of a U.S. slowdown fuelled worries for a global recession.

Asian trading had already been thinner since Wednesday, when Chinese markets began a holiday that runs through Monday.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled about 1%, helping to drag MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares down 0.8%. The Asia-wide index had surged more than 5% since mid-March to close at a 1 1/2-month high on Tuesday.