MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian stocks set for strong start after day of gains on Wall Street

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.07%. Australia’s ASX 200 jumped more than 0.80% in early trade Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.23%.

Reuters
January 21, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Asian markets were set to rise on Thursday after U.S. stocks closed at record highs on hopes that newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden would put in place further economic stimulus to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Asian stocks are primed to follow their U.S. peers higher on optimism that U.S. federal spending will revive growth and corporate earnings,” said Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at CommSec in Sydney. ”That’s all pointing to a positive day in Asia.”

The Biden administration is expected to push through a nearly $2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus plan.

Felsman said tech stocks in Asia may also rise in response to positive news from Netflix Inc, whose shares surged 16.85% after the company said it would no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.07%.

Close

Related stories

Australia’s ASX 200 jumped more than 0.80% in early trade Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.23%.

The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.38% on Wednesday, and the futures contract is up 0.74% from that close.

Along with Netflix, the rest of the FAANG group, scheduled to report results in the coming weeks, jumped. Google parent Alphabet Inc rose 5.36%.

The dollar fell against most currencies on Wednesday, as investors’ risk appetite held up.

Oil prices rose on the hopes that Biden delivers on the economic stimulus, a move that will increase demand for oil.

U.S. Treasuries did not move much on Wednesday, with the market looking past the inauguration at this point.
Reuters
TAGS: #Asian markets
first published: Jan 21, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.