Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

U.S. Treasury yields remained depressed and the curve deeply inverted as traders continued to fret that tighter policy will trigger a recession. The U.S. dollar languished near a six-month low against major peers.

Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.

Crude oil, though, continued to firm after bouncing off last week's nearly one-year low, with OPEC and the IEA forecasting a recovery in demand next year as China's economy reopens.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.17%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.92% and Australia's stock benchmark fell 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.71% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.51%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slumped 0.91%, after climbing as high as 160.37 in the previous session for the first time since late August.