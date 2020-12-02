PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian stocks rise after vaccine optimism drives Wall Street to record highs

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09%. In early trade, Australia's S&P ASX 200 also rose about 0.11%.
Reuters
Dec 2, 2020 / 07:14 AM IST

Asian markets were set to climb on Wednesday after Wall Street indexes closed at record highs as investors grow increasingly hopeful about a vaccine to combat rising COVID-19 cases and an economic recovery.

"We've had some positive leads, and a combination of optimism around the vaccine, and government and central bank stimulus remains in place," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. "It's a sweet spot for markets."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09%. In early trade, Australia's S&P ASX 200 also rose about 0.11%.

The futures contract for the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.15% on Wednesday while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.31%.

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE sought emergency approval of their vaccine candidate from the European regulator on Tuesday. Competitor Moderna Inc also applied for emergency approval from the European regulator on Tuesday.

Related stories

Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine could be launched in the European Union as early as this month, though a European regulator clouded the schedule when it said it would complete its review of their vaccine by Dec. 29.

U.S. legislators also indicated progress on economic stimulus. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.

U.S. Treasury yields surged on the news.

The dollar fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years as investor appetite for risk increased.

Oil prices extended losses to a second day on Tuesday after OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by postponing a formal meeting to decide whether to lift output in January.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.54% to $44.31 per barrel and Brent was at $47.25, down 1.32% on the day.
Reuters
TAGS: #Asian markets
first published: Dec 2, 2020 07:14 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.