Asian stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

The S&P 500 had dropped for a fourth straight session overnight and the brakes have come on a rally that has lasted almost two months. Oil also fell sharply and, with Brent futures at $79.50 a barrel, is back where it began the year.

Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed their enthusiasm about China's reopening.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5%.

"Some of the optimism that had driven the rally is being put to the test," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at Australia's AMP.

"We might be transitioning from a situation of worrying about inflation and interest rates, to one where the negatives become weakening growth and falling profits."

Facebook parent Meta also dragged down markets, with shares sliding 6.8%, following reports that European Union regulators have ruled the company will need to ask users before running advertising based on their personal data.