Asian stocks pull back, dollar regains footing ahead of US payrolls data

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Overnight, markets sensed the end of the massive global tightening cycle, after policymakers in Britain and Europe signalled their intention to pause, sending local bonds rallying and currencies lower.

Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5% on Friday, dragged down by a 0.9% slump in Chinese bluechips and a 1.2% tumble in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

Japan's Nikkei outperformed, rising 0.6%.