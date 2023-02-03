English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Markets live: Adani and ASM decoded
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Asian stocks pull back, dollar regains footing ahead of US payrolls data

    Overnight, markets sensed the end of the massive global tightening cycle, after policymakers in Britain and Europe signalled their intention to pause, sending local bonds rallying and currencies lower.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    Asian markets

    Asian markets

    Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

    Overnight, markets sensed the end of the massive global tightening cycle, after policymakers in Britain and Europe signalled their intention to pause, sending local bonds rallying and currencies lower.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5% on Friday, dragged down by a 0.9% slump in Chinese bluechips and a 1.2% tumble in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

    Japan's Nikkei outperformed, rising 0.6%.