Asian stocks on edge as traders wait on central bankers

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

The overnight sale of First Republic Bank's assets to JPMorgan Chase resolved the third U.S. bank failure in two months. Treasury yields rose in response and expectations firmed to near certain for one final U.S. rate hike this week.

Asian shares wobbled in cautious trade on Tuesday, while the dollar was firm ahead of a series of data releases and central bank meetings that begins with the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

JPMorgan shares rose 2.1%. The S&P 500 closed flat and ANZ analysts said markets' relief was evident.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan wriggled either side of flat, and was last down 0.2% after tech and casino gains in Hong Kong proved shortlived.