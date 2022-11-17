 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks mixed, dollar finds footing as traders assess Fed outlook

Reuters
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday while the U.S. dollar stabilized and Treasury yields remained depressed as investors tried to assess the outlook for Federal Reserve policy following stronger-than-expected retail sales data.

Renewed expectations the Fed will keep hiking rates have increased concerns about the economic outlook. The U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in Tokyo trading, suggesting investors are bracing for recession.

Rhetoric from Fed officials has remained hawkish this week, as they sought to rein in recent market optimism that a pivot in the central bank's hawkish rate-hiking campaign might be close following cooler consumer and producer price data.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday there is still a ways to go on rates, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC pausing rate hikes is not yet part of the discussion.

The U.S. dollar was largely flat against a basket of major peers, finding its feet following a slide to a three-month trough earlier in the week. Safe-haven support it garnered early Wednesday from a deadly explosion in Poland faded, with NATO now saying the missile was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike.

"Fed speakers were clear that a pause is not imminent," Ted Nugent, a markets economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.