Asian stocks jump after Jerome Powell hints at rate hike slowdown

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," but cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Powell's comments at the Brookings Institution in Washington sent Wall Street equities soaring, while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 2% in early Asian trade.

The index posted its biggest monthly gain in nearly 30 years in November as hopes for a Fed pivot towards slower rate hikes gathered steam after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the index was still down about 17.5% on the year.

Japan's Nikkei opened 1% higher while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.85%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.20%.