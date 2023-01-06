 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks edge up before US jobs data, defying Wall Street selloff

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Asian equities gained on Friday while the dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors braced for crucial U.S. jobs data later in the day that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.39%, while South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.77%. Australia's stock benchmark was 0.56% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 0.6%, although mainland blue chips <.CSI300) were flat in early trading.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares added 0.29%, putting it on track for a 1.55% advance for the first week of 2023, its best weekly performance in a month.

U.S. E-mini stock futures ticked up 0.35%, pointing to a small bounce after the 1.16% overnight slide for the S&P 500.

Wall Street sold off amid worries that a robustness in the jobs market would keep the Fed raising rates for longer, after data released on Thursday showed a bigger than expected rise in private payrolls and a drop in jobless claims.