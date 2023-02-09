 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers

Reuters
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.3%.

Asian Markets

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.3%.

China's blue chips eased 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%, weighed by a larger fall of 0.7% in tech stocks.

On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc shares fell 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in a promotional video, dragging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower by more than 1%.