English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Asian shares track Wall Street losses ahead of US inflation data

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released later today, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs numbers.

    Reuters
    August 10, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

    Asian shares fell and the dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors waited for a key U.S. report on inflation to provide hints to the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary tightening.

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released later today, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs numbers.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei extended losses from the previous day and was down 0.65%.

    South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.64%, Australia's AXJO dropped 0.12%, and Taiwan's TAIEX fell 0.70%.

    "I don't think that we are through the bear market woods yet recession risks loom and I don't think the Fed is done with its aggressive belt tightening," said David Chao, a global market strategist for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I don't think markets have fully discounted these variables. This week's inflation data will certainly give us more clarity of the Fed's near-term policy outlook."

    The slips in Asian markets tracked Wall Street, which closed on Tuesday with all three major indices down.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.18%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.19%.

    The dollar reversed losses overnight and was trading flat in Asia. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven greenback against six major peers, was down 0.009% at $106.330.

    "A strong CPI print this week could mean the Fed is back to its aggressive rate hiking path, which would re-strengthen the USD," said Chao.

    Oil prices fell slightly after an overnight surge petered out. Brent crude futures were down 15 cents to $96.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 22 cents to $90.28.

    Gold also pared gains and was down 0.09% at $1,792.54 an ounce. It briefly broke through the $1,800 barrier overnight for the first time in more than a month.

    Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which often tracks tech stocks, was down 1.08% at $22,891.48.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Asian markets #Asian stocks #US inflation data
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 07:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.